Prevent the young from disappearing in smoke

J&K could well be called the smoking capital of India. With at least four out of every 10 men using tobacco, mostly in smoking form, the UT is just behind the north-eastern states in the rank of tobacco abuse.

According to National Family Health Survey 5, 38.3 percent men in J&K, aged 15 and above use some kind of tobacco. Among women, the percentage is 3.6 percent, but growing.

There has been very little change in the percentage of men using tobacco over the past five years, the span between two family health surveys.

Despite bombardment of anti-tobacco public service messages, advertorials and advertisements, awareness programs and other means and modes of discouraging tobacco use, the trend seems to continue.