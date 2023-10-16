Preventing Child Abuse

The commission of crimes against children, holding them hostage and demanding ransom from their parents and guardians, or killing for trafficking in organ trade, surface from time to time despite normal criminal law in force.

However, the occurrence of several sexual offences against the children involving honour and psyche goaded the Government to enforce separate preventive measures.

The Government passed the maiden Act for Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) during 2012 followed by rules thereto which became effective from 14th November 2012.

The Act contains nine chapters with 46 sections/rules dealing with various aspects viz, prevention, protection, punishment, fine, medication, compensation, development, legal assistance/ guidelines, victim families, psychiatry, psychology etc.

The Act and the Rules are gender neutral to encompass male / female children. Taking cognizance of serious and increasing number of sexual offences against children Ministry of Women and Child Development (GOI) introduced (POCSO) Amendment Bill 2019 during August 2019 with new provisions in rules which were passed by the Parliament and came in force with effect from 9th March 2020. Under these rules provisions of punishment for child abuse have been made more stringent to protect them from sexual assault, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and the sexual abuse.

The rules aim to ensure their healthy physical, emotional, intellectual and honourable social development. The offences against children are considered grave and therefore non-bailable and cognizable for proceeding prosecution.

The trials are to be conducted by the Juvenile Justice Courts. Under the new amended rules any institution housing children or coming in contact with children such as crèches, kindergartens, schools, Sports, academics or any other center/facility are to ensure periodic police verification and background check for every staff member.