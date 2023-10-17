Preventing Childhood Obesity

Gerontology, the study of the ageing process, indicates that ageing begins as early as the womb. Research has highlighted several crucial factors that play a pivotal role in maintaining good health and delaying the ageing process, such as staying well-hydrated from childhood, consuming a diet low in calories, rich in nutrition, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Given the significance of these factors, it becomes even more crucial to address the growing concern of obesity in children. Recently, on the occasion of World Food Day commemorated on October 16th, this issue takes centre stage. Obesity is a significant problem affecting the well-being of the younger generation, and it's vital to explore the factors contributing to this problem and its implications for their overall health and ageing process.

Several factors contribute to obesity in children, and it's often the result of a combination of these elements. Some of the key factors include: