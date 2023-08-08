Preventing Falls

Many things can cause a fall. Your eyesight, hearing, and reflexes might not be as sharp as they were when you were younger. Certain conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or problems with your thyroid, nerves, feet, or blood vessels can affect your balance and lead to a fall. Conditions that cause rushed movement to the bathroom, such as incontinence, may also increase the chance of falling.

Older adults with mild cognitive impairment or certain types of dementia are at higher risk of falling. Age-related loss of muscle mass (known as sarcopenia), problems with balance and gait, and blood pressure that drops too much when you get up from lying down or sitting (called postural hypotension) are all risk factors for falling.

Foot problems that cause pain, and unsafe footwear such as backless shoes or high heels, can also increase your risk of falling. Some medications can increase a person’s risk of falling because they cause side effects such as dizziness or confusion. The more medications you take, the more likely you are to fall. Safety hazards in the home or community environment can also lead to falls.

If you take care of your overall health, you may have a lower chance of falling. Most of the time, falls and accidents don’t just happen for no reason. Here are a few tips to help lessen your risk of falls and broken bones, also known as fractures: Stay physically active. Plan an exercise programme that is right for you. Regular exercise improves muscles and makes you stronger. Exercise also helps keep your joints, tendons, and ligaments flexible.

Mild weight-bearing activities, such as walking or climbing stairs, may slow bone loss from osteoporosis, a disease that makes bones weak and more likely to break. Try balance and strength training exercises. Yoga, Pilates, and tai chi can all improve balance and muscle strength. You can also try lifting weights or using resistance bands to build strength.

Fall-proof your home. For increasing safety in the home to reduce the risk of falling there should be good lighting, especially between the bed and the bathroom or toilet at night and near any internal steps. Light globes could be replaced with CFL energy efficient light globes of 12 watts or higher.

Plug-in night-lights could be used for movement near stairs and the bathroom. Daytime glare through glass doors and windows can be reduced with sheer blinds. Remove clutter and make sure walkways and corridors are kept clear and well lit. Repair or replace carpets with worn areas, holes or long threads. Check that mats and rugs are secure and have no tears or wrinkles.

Put adhesive strips on all mats and rugs, including those in the bathroom. Make sure that chairs and beds are sturdy and easy to get into and out of, and that tables and benches do not have sharp corners and edges. Wipe up spills immediately. Install grab rails in the bathroom (towel rails are not usually strong enough to use as grab rails).

Bathroom tiles can be slippery, especially when wet. Cover these areas with a non-slip material or treatments. Avoid having highly polished floorboards. Install support rails near steps if there is no hand rail. To reduce the risk of falling in an emergency, make sure your house has smoke alarms in working order and a fire blanket or extinguisher that is easy to reach.