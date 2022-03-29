Preventing Suicides

Over the years, the number of cases with attempts of self harm has increased globally, Kashmir being no exception. The Pandemic, with its deep impact on the global economy, people’s lives and livelihoods, loss of loved ones, and suspension of education, many more activities, including socialization has increased the need for mental health avenues. It is feared that without interventions, there may be an escalation of the disorders that could lead to extreme steps.
It has been seen earlier too that there is a steep rise in the mental health needs after the epidemics. In 2005, the World Health Organization (WHO), after the Avian Influenza Epidemic, issued detailed advisories and guidance documents about an unseen and unsuspected impact of the Epidemic that was shorter, less intense in terms of the number of countries it affected as well as the lives that were lost to it.
As per the WHO, “the high number of people who sicken and die and vast economic losses associated with an epidemic or pandemic lead to a high psychosocial risk. A rational approach to mental health care implies recognition of different types of vulnerability among different population groups, particularly differences related to gender, age, and socioeconomic status”.
A 2021 article published in The Lancet, titled ‘Reimagining mental health systems post COVID-19’ warns of the negative mental health effects of COVID-19. “(These) are and will remain massive, far reaching, and long term. These effects include the cumulative toll of diagnosable illness fueled by wide exposure to loss, stress, and trauma, but also reflect much more. Planetary-sized ecological ruptures like this pandemic amplify structural disadvantage and a cascade of compounding risks and multiple vulnerabilities that all result in deep social and emotional damage.”
The WHO has also talked about the risks that the frontline workers face. “It should be pointed out that the most vulnerable groups are those that have the greatest difficulty rebuilding their means of subsistence and social support networks during and after the catastrophe.”
The COVID19 Pandemic has been unmatched in terms of the financial losses that people suffered, as well as the number of jobs lost, at every level, in every country. In Kashmir, the gross grinding that the Tourism, Hospitality, Industrial, Commercial and other sectors took, doctors feel, is already showing its effects.
In the summer of last year, there was a spike in the number of attempts of self harm, including suicides. While the Psychologists call it a Contagion effect, they believe that much needs to be done to avert situations like that.
Safe Spaces is an organization that specializes in training of mental health and suicide prevention and is currently involved in strengthening the response system across many states.
While on a visit to Kashmir’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences for a conducting a training program, Nyana Sabharwal, Career Suicidologist, who leads the training force of the organization said that Post pandemic there is an increase in the number of suicides, in addition to the changing environment that we are living in.
Media has played a part in this and has a role in prevention of suicides as well. The manner in which suicides, especially celebrity suicides are talked about has been very sad. “We are talking about various inter-playing factors. The Pandemic is one of the strong factors,” she said. “We are seeing a rise in PTSD, there is a rise in depression due to the pandemic and at the same time, we are recording an increase in suicidality”, she added.
Safe Spaces has helped many organizations set up helplines for Suicides. Sabharwal says, the Helplines work as they bridge the gap between a mental health need and resource for help.
“The helpline not only attempts keeping a person safe from suicide but also provides them in recognizing that there is a mental health issue and the confidence that help can be availed,” she said.
Mental health issues are surrounded by a lot of stigma and denial and a person in desperate need to help many not be able to avail it due to these factors. A helpline overcomes these factors, she believes.
“It is not therapy, not a long term intervention but it makes a difference at a critical time. A suicide helpline does more than active listening, which a general mental health helpline is equipped to do. The manpower that runs the Suicide Helpline is trained to carry out an intervention for prevention of suicide. It is actually based on the Brief Intervention Model, used globally.”
While talking about the methodology, she said, the Helpline allows the caller to talk about suicidal thoughts and help them overcome these. We are also training schools, organizations to recognize people who may be at risk of suicide and help in overall prevention of suicide: identify early warning signs.
“Our aim is to reach out to as many sections of the society, including security forces and career institutes to build a positive environment where the risk of suicides is mitigated. We train their manpower to help people at risk. Our model is scientific, helping people is possible, suicides can be reduced, stopped,” she said.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.