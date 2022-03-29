Preventing Suicides

The COVID19 Pandemic has been unmatched in terms of the financial losses that people suffered, as well as the number of jobs lost, at every level, in every country. In Kashmir, the gross grinding that the Tourism, Hospitality, Industrial, Commercial and other sectors took, doctors feel, is already showing its effects.

In the summer of last year, there was a spike in the number of attempts of self harm, including suicides. While the Psychologists call it a Contagion effect, they believe that much needs to be done to avert situations like that.

Safe Spaces is an organization that specializes in training of mental health and suicide prevention and is currently involved in strengthening the response system across many states.

While on a visit to Kashmir’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences for a conducting a training program, Nyana Sabharwal, Career Suicidologist, who leads the training force of the organization said that Post pandemic there is an increase in the number of suicides, in addition to the changing environment that we are living in.

Media has played a part in this and has a role in prevention of suicides as well. The manner in which suicides, especially celebrity suicides are talked about has been very sad. “We are talking about various inter-playing factors. The Pandemic is one of the strong factors,” she said. “We are seeing a rise in PTSD, there is a rise in depression due to the pandemic and at the same time, we are recording an increase in suicidality”, she added.