Prevention of Stroke in Senior Citizens - Important Tips

High Blood Pressure:

A problem highly prevalent in up to 1/3rd of our senior citizens and in even those it is being treated; treatment is often not at goals. The BP should be close to 130/80 mms Hg.

Appropriate drugs in adequate doses under supervision need to be taken. Associate kidney problems by a urine test for protein and serum creatinine needs to be done periodically, at least yearly and if abnormal it should be brought to the notice of the treating physician.

Cigarette Smoking:

Lot of our elderly are chronic smokers especially in rural areas. It is a very important risk factor in the causation of stroke especially in persons who already have risk factors like hypertension and a family history of stroke. It has been shown that quitting smoking reduces the stroke risk substantially. In several patients with stroke, smoking is the only identifiable risk factor. It is never too late to stop smoking.

Diabetes:

Once again, a highly prevalent problem needing early recognition. If present, it needs treatment by life style modification (keeping weight in check. Also, heart healthy diet of plenty of fruits and vegetables, salads etc. Medicines in proper doses and physicians should use newer drugs like (dapagliflozin/ empagliflozin) liberally.

The improve the outcomes. In those with previous vascular events like strokes or heart attacks agents like injectable, Liraglutide, dulaglutide and semaglutide need to be given. Semaglutide is now available as an oral agent also (Rybelsus).