Problems of Modern Mind: Religion, Science and Philosophy

Philosophy was the science of olden days. And now science has assumed the position of philosophy of our days. Science has since intervened in the sphere of philosophy with this perspective.

In fact, the problem with contemporary rationality is that it has intermixed pure philosophic issues with science. Interrelationship of science and philosophy has become vague. Let us elaborate in simple terms:

A student is given to understand that the essence of philosophy is rational study of nature and the universe. It is also claimed that it is the study of nature alone which is the ultimate source of knowledge.

Saying that philosophy and religion have common ground because the issues which philosophy deals with includes creation, judgment, predestination, good and evil, ethics and various issues related to the individual and the society are the same as have already been dealt with by religion, amounts to making category mistake.

In fact such thinking has misplaced both science and philosophy. It has also given rise to so many erroneous challenges to religion. Therefore, it is very necessary to understand each subject in its own place.

Philosophy is actually knowing the real fact, what and how it is. It is practical as well as theoretical. Practical philosophy includes knowing those actions which are in our control. They include ethics and domestic economy (tadbῑr al-manzil) and politics. Theoretical philosophy includes Physics, Metaphysics and Mathematics.