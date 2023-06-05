Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA started appointing Professors and Associate Professors of Practice way back in the year 1997. Other top academic institutions like Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Columbia University also have rosters of leading practitioners, many of whom teach on part-time basis. Early this year Columbia University engaged Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary of State, as professor of practice at its School of International and Public Affairs.

However, this scheme has been introduced for the first time in India as a follow-up of the implementation of NEP-2020 with a view to promote internships, industry visits, apprenticeship, mentorship, innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up culture in our higher education institutions.

Though foreign institutions allow serving and retired teaching faculty too to serve as professors of practice, in India it has been for the time being restricted to experienced and senior level experts from the field and industry with a view to give them an opportunity to transfer their knowledge, skills, competencies and expertise to the students even if they do not possess regular academic qualifications like PG or Ph.D. and do not have any scientific publications to their credit as a result of which they might feel constrained to enter an academic institution and interact with the students.

Therefore, to begin with this scheme has been restricted only for industry personnel in India and with the passage of time it might get extended to serving and retired teaching faculty as well. However, at present focus is only on actual practitioners in the field.

Higher education institutions intending to implement this scheme have to constitute a committee of two senior professors from within and one from outside the institution that will invite or accept nominations from the field and industry experts and scrutinize them on the basis of their requirements and will subsequently engage them as PoPs with due approval of their statutory bodies like academic and executive councils.

Before setting out on this path colleges and universities shall have to identify the programmes where there is need to engage PoPs and prioritize them on their need-basis. Suitable emoluments have to be fixed through mutual consultation for such engagees and their services have to be availed for the required period of time.

Engagement of PoPs could be funded either by the industry or by the higher education institutions or as the case may be, they might even choose to work on honorary basis.

Importance of this scheme can be gauged from the fact that there could be no better person to teach journalism than a chief editor who has been successfully publishing a reputed newspaper or a chef who has been working in a five-star hotel or a judge who has been serving in a high court or sessions court or an agriculturist who has been growing and supplying food or a musician who has been performing successfully for more than fifteen years.