Promoting Equity in Schools

During interaction with the MA students in the Educational Sociology class, I asked them the difference between Educational Equity and Educational Equality. Even while evaluating the answer scripts of MA students I found significant number having no clear conceptual grounding when they are asked to differentiate between two concepts.

The content analysis of the answer scripts reveals that significant students do not take their studies seriously; they do not read basic texts and mostly rely on readymade cheap guide books. They are not in the habit of making detailed notes.

Due to superficial study they are not able to answer the very short answer type questions which demand definition of key concepts reflected in the syllabus. Even while answering the long answer type questions they are not able to stretch their memory and end their answer paper with just few irrelevant lines. While evaluating the answer scripts I rarely find any creative output.

The present education system needs to be revisited with more focus on skills than outdated theory-dominated syllabus. The content crammed for passing the examinations is just to get a piece of paper in the form of degree not related to solving the challenges of everyday life. The basic question is after spending years in college or university has this education brought a desirable modification in the behavior of the pass outs.

I had an opportunity to interact with school teachers in a workshop; the theme of my extension lecture was “How to promote Equity in Schools in light of NEP 2020”. During pre -interaction session I asked the teachers to share their experiences on equity in classrooms, very few came forward with some limited experiences.

I shared a very comprehensive and quality book on “Educational Sociology” authored by Dr Mohammed Syed Bhat, Associate Professor at Central University of Kashmir which helped them to clear basic concepts in Educational Sociology.

This experience helped me to test the hypothesis that if teachers properly comprehend the concept of social equity in the contextual perspective it will help them fight the implicit bias.

Implicit bias is defined as the mental process that creates unconscious associations and attitudes toward a specific group based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, appearance, and sexual orientation.