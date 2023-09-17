Promoting literacy for a world in transition

One of the premier Teacher Education Institutes organized a thought-provoking session on International Literacy Day (ILD) on 8th September 2023. After the formal welcome, the first speaker took the participants through the background of ILD, global overview (through statistical data), current status of literacy across the world and in the country, Programmes and initiatives taken by different organizations to celebrate the day across the country, theme of the ILD-2023, explanation of literacy (the ability to read, write, and understand information and a fundamental skill for personal development and social progress). The speaker referred to the future course of action concerning (ILD).

The talk made a special reference to sustainable and peaceful societies and marginalized communities. Developing the argument, the speaker said that a diverse range of minorities and Indigenous Peoples exist across the world, and one thing they all have in common is that they often face discrimination, marginalization, and exclusion.

International human rights law, underpinned by the principle of equality, guarantees the right to education of everyone. And yet, minorities and Indigenous Peoples are likely to be denied their right to education.

According to Minority Rights Group International (an International Human Rights Organization with a mission to secure rights for ethnic, national, religious, and linguistic minorities), the majority of children who are out of school worldwide are minority and indigenous children.

Minority and indigenous children are also regularly deprived of access to quality education that is relevant and responsive to their specific context and needs.