Promoting mathematics education

over the years, many authors and renowned mathematicians have written on the importance and significance of Mathematics as a subject.

In 2017, the International Research Journal Of Mathematics, Engineering and IT (IRJMEIT) some years ago quoted Carl Friedrich Gauss referring to mathematics as the queen of science.

However many mathematicians have researched that students unfortunately fear from this queen, although the subject is very essential to the growth of many other disciplines.

Many authors have in their researches have opined that Mathematics plays a vital role in all aspects of life.

The scholars suggest that all the routine functions require a strong mathematical background, and scientific experiments by scientists need mathematical techniques.

Mathematics provides an effective way of building mental discipline and encourages logical reasoning and mental rigor besides playing a crucial role in understanding the contents of other school subjects.

Someone has beautifully described Mathematics as “queen of all sciences” and mathematics is considered a discipline which every human is in need of and talks about.