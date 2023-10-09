Protocol for Practising Gratitude

After observing, start journaling. As such, there’s no wrong way to keep a gratitude journal, but we have to get started. The practice of writing in a journal, a diary, or just scribbling notes to ourselves on pieces of paper, has both a rich history and present-day appeal. To overcome the initial hesitation, just write down up to five things for which you feel grateful. The physical record is important - don’t just do this exercise in your head. The things you list can be relatively small in importance or relatively large. The goal of the exercise is to remember a good event, experience, person, or thing in your life - then enjoy the good emotions that come with it. The famous 20th-century novelist and diarist Anaïs Nin believed writing serves “to heighten our own awareness of life…to taste life twice, in the moment, and in retrospection.” She was on to something. Writing has a remarkable way of shifting our awareness - keeping a journal can be an accessible way to experience that shift.

As a hobby, journaling is inexpensive, portable, and can brighten our quality of awareness, making sense of our thoughts, feelings, perspectives, our own developing story line as it happens. It gives us a chance to slow down, breathe, turn to a fresh page, and “get real” about what we’re thinking and feeling - also referred to, particularly in therapeutic settings, as expressive writing. Although we refer here to writing, journaling is not only about putting words on paper. Visual journals filled with sketches, doodles, or any form of art you desire, vastly expand the options and the accessibility of journaling practice. You don’t have to erase your doodles, correct your grammar, or worry about garnering ‘likes’ and ‘emojis’ from a virtual fan club. In other words, expressive journaling is expressing yourself, for yourself.

Make optimum use of your senses. Through our senses - the ability to touch, see, smell, taste, and hear - we gain an appreciation of what it means to be human and of what an incredible miracle it is to be alive. Seen through the lens of gratitude, the human body is not only a miraculous machine, but also a gift.

It pays to share your gratitude with others. Research has found that expressing gratitude can strengthen relationships. Therefore, the next time your partner, friend or family member does something you appreciate, be sure to let them know. To be grateful in your current state, it is helpful to remember the hard times that you once experienced. It would be worthwhile to meditate on your relationships with parents, friends, siblings, work associates, children, and partners using these three questions: “What have I received from each of them?”, “What have I given to them?”, and “What troubles and difficulty have I caused?” While introspecting when you remember how difficult life used to be and how far you have come, you set up an explicit contrast in your mind, and this contrast forms a fertile ground for gratefulness.

The two primary obstacles to gratefulness are forgetfulness and a lack of mindful awareness. Visual impressions are more impacting and lasting and visual reminders can serve as cues to trigger thoughts of gratitude. Often times, the best visual reminders are other people. In recalling, acknowledging and expressing gratitude, your language assumes importance too. Grateful people have a particular linguistic style that uses the language of gifts, givers, blessings, blessed, fortune, fortunate, and abundance. In gratitude, you should not focus on how inherently good you are, but rather on the inherently good things that others have done on your behalf.

At times when you may feel down, remember that the world of touch and texture is there to beckon us. We find so much to be grateful for in touch! If there’s someone near who you can hug or who can hug you, notice how this makes you feel filled with gratitude for the joy of human contact as culturally permitted. Or perhaps you have a beautiful pet that you can stroke and cuddle, or some lovely material with a texture that feels warm to the touch, soft, evocative. Let your senses ignite your gratitude! There’s so much to be appreciative of. You could also shift to noticing and appreciating objects around you. Now take a moment to look around: look down, look up, and from side to side. Appreciate how much effort must have gone into anything at all you own or use. Someone conceived of the need and many people worked on the details of the design. Much care even went into the packaging to deliver your item to you safely. Let yourself be grateful that all that talent went into making your life a little easier.

In practising gratitude, our determination and resolve also matter. Make a vow to Practice Gratitude. Research shows that making an oath to perform a behaviour increases the likelihood that the action will be executed. Therefore, write your own gratitude vow, which could be as simple as “I vow to count my blessings each day,” and post it somewhere, where you will be reminded of it every day.

Gratitude benefits our brains in more ways than one. It helps relieve stress and pain. The regions associated with gratitude are part of the neural networks that light up when we socialize and experience pleasure. These regions are also heavily connected to the parts of the brain that control basic emotion regulation, such as heart rate and arousal levels, and are associated with stress relief and thus pain reduction. Feeling grateful and recognizing help from others creates a more relaxed body state and allows the subsequent benefits of lowered stress to wash over us. These finding are on the basis of a research under publication. It can improve our health over time. They are also closely linked to the brain’s “mu opioid” networks, which are activated during close interpersonal touch and relief from pain—and may have evolved out of the need for grooming one another for parasites. In other words, our data suggest that because gratitude relies on the brain networks associated with social bonding and stress relief, this may explain in part how grateful feelings lead to health benefits over time. It can help even those with depression. Perhaps even more encouraging, researcher Prathik Kini and colleagues at Indiana University performed a subsequent study examining how practicing gratitude can alter brain function in depressed individuals. They found evidence that gratitude may induce structural changes in the very same parts of the brain that we found active in our experiment. Such a result, in complement to our own, tells a story of how the mental practice of gratitude may even be able to change and re-wire the brain.

As you end this practice, carry this attitude of gratitude with you. Close with gratitude. I’m so grateful that you tuned in to this gratitude practice, and I appreciate your time, your effort, and your energy to be present, awake, and alive to your precious life. Have grateful and beautiful days ahead.