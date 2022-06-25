Provide psychological counselling to students

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26 every year with a view to strengthen action and bolster mutual cooperation at international level in achieving a world free of substance abuse.

This year’s theme chosen for the day is “Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises”. This includes global health crisis like COVID-19 and humanitarian crisis like mass exodus of refugees in war-torn situations like those witnessed in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Social, economic, physical, emotional and mental stress produced by these crises push the populations in general and youth in particular towards uncertainty, insecurity, instability and fallibility.