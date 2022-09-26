Psychiatry: A Closer Look

Diagnostic framework of psychiatry is riddled with inconsistencies and much more error-prone than that in general medicine. This, in large part, is owing to the fact that even the typical form of a given mental disorder is often obscured by illness manifestation shaped by personality and sociocultural influences. Despite many significant advances in quantitative neuroscience, clinical practice is still based principally on a qualitative assessment of perceived symptoms— qualitative rather than an objective empirical evidence-based evaluation. Biomedical diagnostic approach in psychiatry is vague, arbitrary and unscientific, diagnoses frequently and uncritically reported as ‘real illnesses’ are in fact made up on the basis of internally inconsistent, disordered and contradictory patterns of largely arbitrary criteria. Symptoms and behaviours that are merely an expression of the disorder are routinely taken for disorders in and of themselves.

To muddy the waters, inadequate and underdeveloped status of mental healthcare— roughly 0.75 psychiatrists per lac of the population— means that the practitioner has limited time to spend on each patient and this precludes structured clinical interviews or exhaustive assessments. Typically a junior resident working with a consultant psychiatrist together make a “provisional diagnosis” after history taking and mental status examination and the patient is treated on the basis of this diagnosis. It’s not unlikely that psychometric tests, structured interviews, and detailed assessment after hospitalization would yield a different final diagnosis— a fact which is grim and disconcerting.

There are no curative psychiatric drugs, only medication in the form of symptom treatment- à la carte clusters of symptoms are unduly equated with mental illness. At any rate, however, treatments need to be tailored to each individual, not a generic “cluster of symptoms” for elevating the status of the profession to a more exact system of medicine.

Neurochemical business gone awry... O\or has it?

The history of psychiatry is marked by a desire to understand mental illness at a primarily biological level—as deviations in brain structure, neurochemistry, and genetics. While this theory may hold water, it runs the risk of oversimplifying mental illnesses, mood and behavioural disorders.

Specifically, there’s no definitive experimental proof that establishes neurochemical imbalances as triggering the pathogenesis of mental illness and mood disorders. That psychiatric disorders are discrete brain illnesses caused by chemical imbalances in the brain, and that a new generation of psychiatric drugs stabilises those imbalances, like antacids for acid reflux, is still not proven. It’s like finding that a computer program isn’t working, and trying to fix the circuitry of the motherboard to solve the problem. The problem is in the computer code, and no amount of noodling with the computer hardware can help. Similarly, noodling with brain chemistry, which is what these drugs are aimed at, can’t fix issues of the mind.

But on the other hand, some drugs seem to work well for one patient and not another patient diagnosed for the same condition. Writing a prescription calls for both medical intuition and an in-depth knowledge on part of the psychiatrist. He can never be too sure whether a patient is going to benefit from a treatment or suffer pointlessly from its wide range of well-documented long-term side effects and withdrawal. Psychotropic drugs, when given to the wrong person, can spell disaster.