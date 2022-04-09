Psychology of Misunderstanding

Jacquie Vorauer and Stephanie-Danielle Claude, researchers at the University of Manitoba highlight that we don’t communicate nearly as much information as we think we do. When we say, “He knows what I meant” or “I made myself clear,” chances are, we didn’t and he didn’t. Our faces are not nearly as expressive as we think they are; mild boredom can look an awful lot like mild interest or mild concern.

We fall prey to two assumptions that other people see us objectively as we are and that other people see us as we see ourselves. In reality, our perceivers don’t even agree with each other on what they see in us. This transparency illusion leads to miscommunication and misunderstanding. It is because of this illusion that we blame others for misunderstanding us.

It warns us about our ambiguities in expression and teach us to present ourselves in a better way so that others get us right. There are two main reasons why we’re so hard to understand: First, no one is actually an open book. And second, our actions are always subject to interpretation. However it is imperative to consider that our interpretations are coloured by assumptions and biases.