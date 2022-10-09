Public University Bill-2022: A Landmark Initiative

This Bill puts a larger emphasis on accountability and transparency. No doubt it cuts down powers of VCs and other administrators of the universities but at the same time it brings all these administrators under the ambit of accountability of the government which they were evading earlier.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has the distinction of being the first UT across the country to implement the new National Education Policy. In this context, the universities cannot afford to work in isolation. Today it is the era of multidisciplinary education and the NEP is a broad document that facilitates the journey to realise this goal. Therefore universities would need common frameworks in the arena of teaching and research which the new Bill in Jammu and Kashmir aims to provide.

Several academicians from universities who spoke to Greater Kashmir emphasized that the new Bill is a landmark initiative which will lead to accountability and transparency in the functioning of universities. This Bill is expected to take into consideration the newly-framed recruitment rules for teaching and non-teaching positions by the University Grants Commission so that the same are amalgamated into the Bill. The new legislation has to be a blend of UGC rules and regulations governing recruitments and the new initiative of having the recruitments done by PSC and SSB. The chairpersons of these selection committees should be chairpersons of PSC and SSB as against Vice Chancellors so that there is no interference of institutional heads in the process of recruitments. Most of the time institutional heads have their own biases and prejudices which spoil the career and job prospects of meritorious candidates.

All the universities should without any further delay incorporate their Statutes into the new Bill so that these institutions work under a proper legal framework. NEP-2020 also calls for changes in Statutes which should be done at the earliest.

To conclude, the new legislation called ‘Jammu and Kashmir Public University Bill-2020’ is a landmark initiative of the LG administration which was long overdue in view of the changes which have over the years taken place in the functioning of universities.

Arbitrariness in the functioning of universities has led to conflicts among faculty and administrators which will now be done away with in the new legislation.