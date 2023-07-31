Punch Mark | Rediscovering the earliest Coins

Although Kashmir has got its five thousand years of written history, its numismatic history has not been so less old. The new researches conducted on its ancient coins have proved that the numismatic history of this land is about 3000 years of age and first coins of this land are dated to 5th century BC.

There were the times when copper coins of Kushana era dated to first century AD were known as the earliest coins of Kashmir. Such coins were denominated as dirham and tetra dirham and weighed dirham as 4 grams and tetra dirham as 12 grams and were found here in good numbers.

In fact Archaeologists have found thousands of Kushan dirhams and tetra dirhmas and several dinars (gold coins) from various places of Kashmir.

There are several such types, which have been found and are believed to have been current here while few of those types are viewed to have been exclusively issued to meet the currency requirements of this province.

Such coins are known as provincial series coins, the reputed archaeologists and numismatists like Alexander Cunningham, Dr. Roshan Field and Dr David MacDowell, who have already worked on Kashmir coins and have been considering these Kushana coins as the earliest coins.

These coins are round in shape and on the obverses displayed the motif of typical Kushana dressed standing king and on the reverse the motif of Shiva with his Nadi and sometimes several other Greek, Persian and other God and Goddesses. Perhaps till then these scholars had not come across any such punch mark coins from this part of land.