Quranic awareness among Youth

Sno

Question

Answer

1. The longest Surah of the Holy Quran is

AL-Baqarah

2. Which is the shortest Surah of the Holy Quran?

AL-Kauthar

3. In which part of the Qur’an do you find ‘Ayat-ul-Kursi’ (Verse of the Throne)?

Surat Al-Baqarah (chapter-2 verse-255).

4. The names of how many Prophets are mentioned in the Holy Quran.

25

5. The Holy Quran was revealed from

608-633 AD

6. The Holy Quran is divided in how many parts.

30

7. Word Zakat occurs in the Holy Quran for how many times?

32

8. Who was the first woman Hafiz-e-Quran?

Umal Mumneen Hazrat Hafsa (R.A)

9.In which Surah of the Holy Quran Fasting is commanded?

Al-Baqarah

10. Who collected Quranic verses in one place? He is also known as Jami-e-Quran.

Hazrat Usman (R.A)

11. A Verse of the Holy Quran indicates the name of?

Hazrat Zaid

12. Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A) got the Quran compiled on the advice of?

Hazrat Umar (R.A)

13. In which Surah of the of Holy Quran there is mention of Zulqarnain?

Alkahaf

14. Tabook expedition is also called _____ in the Holy Quran.

Expedition of Straightness

15. The Battle of Badr is mentioned in Surah _____ of the Holy Quran.

Aal-e-Imran

16. The Holy Quran was revealed in _____.

Lailat-ul-Qadar

17. _____ times, Hazrat Jibrael (AS) is mentioned in the Holy Quran.

Three

18. _____ is referred in the Quran as Rooh-ul-Ameen.

Hazrat Jibrael (AS)

19. There are_____ Rukoos in the Holy Quran.

540

20. At whose request, Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) entrusted the task of compilation of the Holy Quran to Zaid bin Thabit (RA)?

Hazrat Umar (RA)

21. In how many years, the Holy Quran was revealed?

23

22. From which surah the first verses of the Quran were revealed?

Surah Al ‘Alaq (The Clot) (chapter 96)

23. Which surah is called Miftah-e-Ul-Quran?

Al-Fateha

24. Which uncle of the Holy Prophet (SAW) is mentioned by name in the Quran?

Abu Lahab

25. Where was the Qur’an revealed first?

In the cave of Hira (Makkah)

26. What are the other names of the Qur’an according to the Qur’an itself?

Al-Furqaan, Al-Kitaab, Al-Zikr, Al-Noor, Al-Huda

27. In which Surah (chapter) do you find the first verse about Sajda (prostration)?

7th Chapter (Surah-al-Araaf), Verse 206

28. How many times has the Qur’an stressed about Salah (prayer)?

700 times

29. Where in the Qur’an has Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) been named ‘Ahmed’?

Surah Saff verse 6 [61:6]

30. How many times has the name of Rasul- ullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) been mentioned in the Qur’an?

Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) -4 times Ahmed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) -1 time

31. Name the Prophet whose name is mentioned and discussed most in the Qur’an?

Musa (Alahis-Salaam) – mentioned 136 times

32. Who were the Kaathibe-Wahi (copyists of the revelations) of the Qur’an?

Abu Bakr (Radhiallahu Anhu),

Usman (Radhiallahu Anhu),

Ali (Radhiallahu Anhu),

Zaid Bin Harith (Radhiallahu Anhu)

Abdullah bin Masood (Radhiallahu Anhu)

33. Which Surah of the Qur’an was Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) reciting while praying, that Hazrat Jabeer Bin Muth’im listened to and embraced Islam?

Surah At Tur (52nd Surah)

34. Which was the Surah of the Qur’an which the Prophet Muhammed Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) had recited when one of his enemies Utba after listening to it fell in Sajda (prostration)?

The first 5 verses of Surah Fussilat – chapter 41

35. Who is the man about whom, Allah has said in the Qur’an that his body is kept as an admonishing example for future generations to come?

Fir’aun (Pharaoh) [10: 91-92]

36. After the wreckage of Prophet Noah’s Ark, which is its place of rest mentioned in the Qur’an?

Mountain of Judi [11:44]

37. In the Qur’an the name of which companion of Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) is mentioned?

Zaid Bin Harith [33:37]

38. In which Surah (Chapter) of the Qur’an Bismillah is repeated?

Surah-al Naml (chapter 27) [One in the beginning (verse 1) and other in the middle (verse 30)]

39. How many Surahs (Chapters) in the Qur’an have the titles named after different Prophets?

6 Surahs:

a) Surah al-Yunus (chapter-10)

b) Surah al-Hud (chapter-11)

c) Surah al-Yusuf (chapter-12)

d) Surah al- Ibrahim (chapter-14)

e) Surah al-Nuh (chapter-71)

f) Surah al-Muhammad (chapter-47)

40. Which are the masjids that are mentioned in the Qur’an?

5 mosques:

a) Masjid-ul-Haram

b) Masjid-ul-Zirar

c) Masjid-ul-Nabawi

d) Masjid-ul-Aqsa

e) Masjid Quba

41. The name of angels mentioned in the Qur’an?

a) Jibraeel (Alaihis salaam) [2:98]

b) Meekaeel (Alaihis salaam) [2:98]

c) Haroot (Alaihis salaam) [2:102]

d) Maroot (Alaihis salaam) [2:102]

e) Maalik (Alaihis salaam) [43:77]

42. Which chapter of the Qur’an is to be read compulsorily in each raka’at of Salah (Prayer)?

Surah Al-Fatihah (chapter 1)

43. How many Surahs (chapters) are there in the Qur’an?

114 chapters

44. Which was the agreement that was titled Fath-hum-Mubeen’ without fighting a battle?

Treaty of Hudaibiya

45. Who were the three non-prophets whose names are mentioned with due respect in the Qur’an?

Luqman, Aziz of Egypt and Zulqarnain

46. In the Qur’an what other names are given to the city of Makkah?

Bakkah [chapter-3 verse-96]

Baladul Ameen (the safe city) [chapter-95 verse-3]

Ummul Qura (mother of cities) [chapter-42 verse-7]

47. According to the Qur’an what other name is given to the city of Madinah?

Yathrib [chapter-33 verse-13]

48. Which verse in the Qur’an prohibits the consumption of alcohol?

Surah Al-Ma’idah [chapter-5 verse-90]

49. How many times was the name of Prophet Ayub (May the peace be upon him) mentioned in the Quran?

Four times (Suratul Nisah : 163, Suratul An’am: 84, Suratul Anbiyah: 83

and Suratu Saad: 41).

50. How many surahs start with Alif Lam Meem?

There are six suras that start with Alif Lam Meem:

Al-Baqara 2,

Al-e-Imran 3,

Al-'Ankabut 29,

Al-Rūm 30,

Luqman 31

Al-Sajda 32.

51.Which ayat contain references to the story of Prophet Zakaria and Yahya ?

19:1-15, 3:17-39, 21:89-90.

52. What is the meaning of Al-Adl mentioned in 4:58 ?

The Just, the Impartial, the Equitable.

53. What is the meaning of Al-Bari mentioned in the last verse of Sura Al-Hashr (59)?

The Perfect Maker from nothing.

54. Where it is reflected in Quran “the recitation of the Qur'an at dawn is witnessed.”

Surah Al-Isra 17:78-84

55. Where it is reflected in Quran “Lord, have mercy upon them (parents ) as they brought me up”

Surah Al-Isra 17-24