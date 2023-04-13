Quranic awareness among Youth

In my PhD thesis one of the variables was Religiosity, for which I constructed and standardised an Integrated Muslim Religiosity Scale which contains 100 items. My findings demonstrated that there is a significant correlation between low level of Religiosity and Delinquency.
The need of the hour is to comprehend our youth about the basic teaching of Quran. I tried a novel way to teach Quran to my respondents. For examples I gave them the list of names of Almighty Allah and assigned them the group work to locate the surah and verses where they are reflected in Quran.
They found the exercise very interesting and fully absorbed in the activity. This exercise helped them to make an in-depth study of Quran; they discovered very interesting facts from this divine book. On sample basis I shall reflect one question.
What is the meaning of Al-Musawir. After navigating the Holy Quran the student replied that it is reflected in the last verse of Sura Al Hashr (59) and it means The Perfect Fashioner, Shaper, Bestower of Forms.
Another group was assigned the task to identify the verses in Quran related to parents. On sample basis I am reflecting one answer from my respondent “When Prophet Ibrahim prayed for his parents and believers, he said: “Our Lord, forgive me and my parents and all believers on the day when reckoning shall take place” [14: 41]”. In this article I am reflecting some question and answers which have been derived from Holy Quran for the purpose of creating Quranic Awareness in our youth. Being the student of Education I impress upon the experts in field of Islamic Studies to come out with a comprehensive item bank derived from Holy Quran so that ordinary man like me is well acquainted with Quranic fundamentals. While preparing this short inventory I got it vetted from the experts from the field still there are changes of some error, in case any error is spotted please email me so that same can be rectified.
Sno
Question
Answer
1. The longest Surah of the Holy Quran is
AL-Baqarah
2. Which is the shortest Surah of the Holy Quran?
AL-Kauthar
3. In which part of the Qur’an do you find ‘Ayat-ul-Kursi’ (Verse of the Throne)?
Surat Al-Baqarah (chapter-2 verse-255).
4. The names of how many Prophets are mentioned in the Holy Quran.
25
5. The Holy Quran was revealed from
608-633 AD
6. The Holy Quran is divided in how many parts.
30
7. Word Zakat occurs in the Holy Quran for how many times?
32
8. Who was the first woman Hafiz-e-Quran?
Umal Mumneen Hazrat Hafsa (R.A)
9.In which Surah of the Holy Quran Fasting is commanded?
Al-Baqarah
10. Who collected Quranic verses in one place? He is also known as Jami-e-Quran.
Hazrat Usman (R.A)
11. A Verse of the Holy Quran indicates the name of?
Hazrat Zaid
12. Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A) got the Quran compiled on the advice of?
Hazrat Umar (R.A)
13. In which Surah of the of Holy Quran there is mention of Zulqarnain?
Alkahaf
14. Tabook expedition is also called _____ in the Holy Quran.
Expedition of Straightness
15. The Battle of Badr is mentioned in Surah _____ of the Holy Quran.
Aal-e-Imran
16. The Holy Quran was revealed in _____.
Lailat-ul-Qadar
17. _____ times, Hazrat Jibrael (AS) is mentioned in the Holy Quran.
Three
18. _____ is referred in the Quran as Rooh-ul-Ameen.
Hazrat Jibrael (AS)
19. There are_____ Rukoos in the Holy Quran.
540
20. At whose request, Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) entrusted the task of compilation of the Holy Quran to Zaid bin Thabit (RA)?
Hazrat Umar (RA)
21. In how many years, the Holy Quran was revealed?
23
22. From which surah the first verses of the Quran were revealed?
Surah Al ‘Alaq (The Clot) (chapter 96)
23. Which surah is called Miftah-e-Ul-Quran?
Al-Fateha
24. Which uncle of the Holy Prophet (SAW) is mentioned by name in the Quran?
Abu Lahab
25. Where was the Qur’an revealed first?
In the cave of Hira (Makkah)
26. What are the other names of the Qur’an according to the Qur’an itself?
Al-Furqaan, Al-Kitaab, Al-Zikr, Al-Noor, Al-Huda
27. In which Surah (chapter) do you find the first verse about Sajda (prostration)?
7th Chapter (Surah-al-Araaf), Verse 206
28. How many times has the Qur’an stressed about Salah (prayer)?
700 times
29. Where in the Qur’an has Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) been named ‘Ahmed’?
Surah Saff verse 6 [61:6]
30. How many times has the name of Rasul- ullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) been mentioned in the Qur’an?
Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) -4 times Ahmed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) -1 time
31. Name the Prophet whose name is mentioned and discussed most in the Qur’an?
Musa (Alahis-Salaam) – mentioned 136 times
32. Who were the Kaathibe-Wahi (copyists of the revelations) of the Qur’an?
Abu Bakr (Radhiallahu Anhu),
Usman (Radhiallahu Anhu),
Ali (Radhiallahu Anhu),
Zaid Bin Harith (Radhiallahu Anhu)
Abdullah bin Masood (Radhiallahu Anhu)
33. Which Surah of the Qur’an was Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) reciting while praying, that Hazrat Jabeer Bin Muth’im listened to and embraced Islam?
Surah At Tur (52nd Surah)
34. Which was the Surah of the Qur’an which the Prophet Muhammed Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) had recited when one of his enemies Utba after listening to it fell in Sajda (prostration)?
The first 5 verses of Surah Fussilat – chapter 41
35. Who is the man about whom, Allah has said in the Qur’an that his body is kept as an admonishing example for future generations to come?
Fir’aun (Pharaoh) [10: 91-92]
36. After the wreckage of Prophet Noah’s Ark, which is its place of rest mentioned in the Qur’an?
Mountain of Judi [11:44]
37. In the Qur’an the name of which companion of Prophet Muhammed (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) is mentioned?
Zaid Bin Harith [33:37]
38. In which Surah (Chapter) of the Qur’an Bismillah is repeated?
Surah-al Naml (chapter 27) [One in the beginning (verse 1) and other in the middle (verse 30)]
39. How many Surahs (Chapters) in the Qur’an have the titles named after different Prophets?
6 Surahs:
a) Surah al-Yunus (chapter-10)
b) Surah al-Hud (chapter-11)
c) Surah al-Yusuf (chapter-12)
d) Surah al- Ibrahim (chapter-14)
e) Surah al-Nuh (chapter-71)
f) Surah al-Muhammad (chapter-47)
40. Which are the masjids that are mentioned in the Qur’an?
5 mosques:
a) Masjid-ul-Haram
b) Masjid-ul-Zirar
c) Masjid-ul-Nabawi
d) Masjid-ul-Aqsa
e) Masjid Quba
41. The name of angels mentioned in the Qur’an?
a) Jibraeel (Alaihis salaam) [2:98]
b) Meekaeel (Alaihis salaam) [2:98]
c) Haroot (Alaihis salaam) [2:102]
d) Maroot (Alaihis salaam) [2:102]
e) Maalik (Alaihis salaam) [43:77]
42. Which chapter of the Qur’an is to be read compulsorily in each raka’at of Salah (Prayer)?
Surah Al-Fatihah (chapter 1)
43. How many Surahs (chapters) are there in the Qur’an?
114 chapters
44. Which was the agreement that was titled Fath-hum-Mubeen’ without fighting a battle?
Treaty of Hudaibiya
45. Who were the three non-prophets whose names are mentioned with due respect in the Qur’an?
Luqman, Aziz of Egypt and Zulqarnain
46. In the Qur’an what other names are given to the city of Makkah?
Bakkah [chapter-3 verse-96]
Baladul Ameen (the safe city) [chapter-95 verse-3]
Ummul Qura (mother of cities) [chapter-42 verse-7]
47. According to the Qur’an what other name is given to the city of Madinah?
Yathrib [chapter-33 verse-13]
48. Which verse in the Qur’an prohibits the consumption of alcohol?
Surah Al-Ma’idah [chapter-5 verse-90]
49. How many times was the name of Prophet Ayub (May the peace be upon him) mentioned in the Quran?
Four times (Suratul Nisah : 163, Suratul An’am: 84, Suratul Anbiyah: 83
and Suratu Saad: 41).
50. How many surahs start with Alif Lam Meem?
There are six suras that start with Alif Lam Meem:
Al-Baqara 2,
Al-e-Imran 3,
Al-'Ankabut 29,
Al-Rūm 30,
Luqman 31
Al-Sajda 32.
51.Which ayat contain references to the story of Prophet Zakaria and Yahya ?
19:1-15, 3:17-39, 21:89-90.
52. What is the meaning of Al-Adl mentioned in 4:58 ?
The Just, the Impartial, the Equitable.
53. What is the meaning of Al-Bari mentioned in the last verse of Sura Al-Hashr (59)?
The Perfect Maker from nothing.
54. Where it is reflected in Quran “the recitation of the Qur'an at dawn is witnessed.”
Surah Al-Isra 17:78-84
55. Where it is reflected in Quran “Lord, have mercy upon them (parents ) as they brought me up”
Surah Al-Isra 17-24
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani, Senior Coordinator, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir