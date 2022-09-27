Rabies-Prevention and control measures

According to various research conducted by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, about 98 % of the animal bites are contributed by stray dogs in Kashmir.

Although nearly 100% fatal, rabies is also nearly 100% preventable through prompt and proper management of the wound and administration of modern Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) or monoclonal antibodies.

Globally various efforts have been taken from time to time to focus on the issue of eliminating Rabies.

Successful Rabies control programs have been implemented throughout the world, demonstrating that elimination is technically feasible.

The current is that rabies is included in WHO’s new 2021-2030 road map. It advocates the ‘One Health Approach’ through cross-sectoral coordination by forming ‘United Against Rabies Forum’ (UAR). It prioritizes investment in Rabies control and coordinates the global rabies elimination affords to achieve ‘Zero Human Deaths’ from dog-mediated human rabies by 2030.

India has already rolled out the National Rabies Control Program (NRCP) to address the issue of rabies in the country.

The National Action Plan for the Elimination of dog-mediated Rabies (NAPRE) in India provides a broad framework for combating Rabies. The NAPRE is a guidance document for the states /UT stakeholders to develop their own action plan, specific to their needs and aims at systematic reduction of Rabies risk through sustained mass dog vaccinations, pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis, and public education until the country is completely free of dog-mediated Rabies.

The anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) in SMHS hospital, run by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar was established in 2003in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar and is situated on the ground floor of Block-F. The clinic remains open all days of the week including holidays and Sundays from 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM. We receive animal bite cases from all the districts of the valley but mostly from Srinagar and neighbouring districts.

The incidence of animal bites cases shows an increasing trend year by year. In the year 2020-21, more than 4500 cases of animal bites were reported. In 2021-22 the number increased to more than 5300 and during the current year till date about 3000 patients were managed. Our Anti-Rabies Clinic is one of the centers in Jammu & Kashmir where animal bite cases are managed as per the WHO and National Rabies Control Program (NRCP) guidelines.