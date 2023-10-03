Rabies: Vaccination is the solution

28th September is observed as World Rabies Day all over the world. The dreaded disease terrified mankind from times immemorial not only because of its symptoms but because of it being 100% fatal.

Ultimately it was experienced and revealed that Rabies was contracted from bites of mad dogs. Out of ignorance crude methods were used in the past to treat rabies affected patients which included cutting flesh around the bitten site, placing hot rods over the tissue etc. The disease was so fearsome that the person who was bitten by dogs committed suicide to avoid gruesome pain.

Finally, Rabies treatment was invented in 1885 when a nine-year-old boy named Joseph Meister was bitten by a dog. Many at that time believed that he was a walking dead body and was destined to die.

He was taken to a chemist named Louis Pasteur who at that time had successfully used nervous tissue of rabies affected rabbit to prevent rabies in dogs.

On 6 July 1885 Louis Pasteur and his colleagues injected the first of 14 daily doses of rabbit spinal cord suspensions containing progressively inactivated rabies virus into Joseph Meister.

Miraculously the boy recovered and the world heaved a sigh of relief. Louis Pasteur died on 28th September 1895 and his death anniversary is observed as World Rabies Day since 2007 to honour his contribution to mankind and the field of Immunology.