Radiology: Bridging the Cancer Care Gap

It was in mid 2021, Zahida (name changed), a young female noted a small lump in her breast. She was too shy to inform anyone. Finally she informed her elder sister who convinced her to seek medical advice.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she sought medical advice in January 2022. The doctor advised her to get a Mammogram (X-ray of breast) which revealed an advanced stage breast cancer.

She was inoperable by then and it appeared that she had lost prime time to get operated. It was hard to break this news to the family.