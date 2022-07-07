Rahim Saeb Sopore: Our traditional mystic poet

Abdul Rahim Shah popularly known as Rahim Saeb Sopore was a traditional mystic poet of Kashmir who epitomised the cultural creation in a significant manner.

His contribution to Kashmiri sufi poetry can not be ignored. Like other sufi poets of Kashmir, Rahim Saeb Sopori too was the embodiment of Kashmiri language and literature who too preferred to use his own Kashmiri dialect for conveying his message and thoughts, and connected people with their language and culture.

No authentic biography of this mystic poet of our bygone era is found, whatever we possess today is what we come across in his verses and some oral traditions which pass through from generation to generation.

What we get from little biography of Rahim Seab Sopore from written sources is that he was wholly tended towards divine contemplation from early years of his life.

Learnt the fibre of mysticism from a towering mystic Hazrat Qadir Shah Saeb whose resting place is at a village called Renun in Langate Tehsil of district Kupwara.

Mohammad Amin Shakeeb’s monograph about Rahim Saeb Sopore is unparalleled in this dirrection. This picturesque monograph about Rahim Saeb Sopore prompted me to write this column.