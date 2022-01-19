Raising a lament

When my heart is heavy my eyes go wet

Sorrows and anxieties who has not met

Uncertainties sometimes make me cry

Why people are ready to do and die (‘Bruised Humanity’, 16).

In ‘Our Woes and Moon’ (25), Shawl compares the life on earth with the life of the Moon that is surrounded by “innumerable shining stars”. However, the life on the earth with its “inequities make me writhe in pain”. He finds the moon very happy and without any fear:

You have no sorrows and you have no fear

I am much scared as I am sheltered here (25)

The desire to be free and enjoy equality seems to have died as there is chaos around him: “Orphaned desires are swimming around/We have to stand up to hold some ground” (‘Orphaned Desires’, 46). Kashmir is at the centre of most of the lyrics that lament the loss that Kashmir has suffered over the years. In ‘Unmarked Graves’ (85), he is talking about those innocent Kashmiris who had been killed and dumped somewhere to be later on discovered as mass graves: