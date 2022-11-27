Raising retirement age: A rethink needed

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration led by LG Manoj Sinha has taken several decisions which have been appreciated by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. One major decision taken by the worthy LG this year is cancellation of recruitment processes like those in the Service Selection Board and Kashmir University.

The LG without wasting any time ordered a CBI investigation into the SSB recruitment scandal which has led to the arrest of many accused. This has reinforced the faith of youth in the JK Administration, which has assured youth of fair and transparent recruitment on a fast track basis by PSC and SSB. These decisions by LG have been widely appreciated by the general public.

However, one announcement which needs an urgent rethink is the announcement of increasing the retirement age of faculty in universities of Jammu and Kashmir from 62 years to 65 years. Some facts may be noted before taking the final decision.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, commonly known as CMIE, puts the country’s unemployment rate as on November 26, 2022 at 7.7%. This figure for Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is 22.4, which is the highest unemployment rate after Haryana (31.8%) and Rajasthan (30.7). The CMIE Statistical Profile for May-August 2022 says that 46.1% of unemployed people (In Terms of Unemployment by Maximum Qualification) have academic qualification more than Graduate while 53.59% have educational qualification ranging from 10 standard to 12 standard qualified.

This is a startling figure showing the magnitude of the problem of unemployment of highly educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even though the Government of Jammu and Kashmir often shows its willingness to address the problem by way of creating more jobs and filling up the vacant positions in the government sector, the problem remains a burgeoning issue which has caused a lot of distress to the educated unemployed youth of the UT.