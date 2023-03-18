Ramadan Fasting for the Diabetic Senior Citizens

Diabetes is a common problem in our milieu with variable figures but in general one in 10 persons in Kashmir has diabetes needing medicines.

In the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe a daily fast from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan fasting is a type of intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting; and it is increasing in popularity as a means of losing weight and controlling chronic illnesses.

Although the evidence is not robust, studies have shown that intermittent fasting in people with diabetes may help reduce body weight, improve glycemia (HbA1c), improve insulin sensitivity, improve LDL and HDL cholesterol, improve other cardiovascular disease markers, and reduce central adiposity.