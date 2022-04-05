RAMADHAN | Safe Fasting and Optimum Health Benefits

The daily fast is traditionally broken at sunset with a sip of water and dates (Iftar), followed by a large evening feast. Some people tend to devour a lot of food after many long hours of fasting.

Eating these large nighty feasts may be viewed as a type of binge eating that may put these people at risk of aggravation or developing complications of the underlying disease like diabetes, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal disease.

Since personal beliefs affect patients' health behaviours and adherence to treatments, it is vital to learn how fasting can affect patients' health, especially those with chronic medical conditions, and how one can achieve safe fasting.