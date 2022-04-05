RAMADHAN | Safe Fasting and Optimum Health Benefits

Fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. While the primary purpose of fasting during the holy month is to attain righteousness, fasting during Ramadhan may also provide lasting health benefits – an opportunity for a better lifestyle, weight loss and the cessation of unhealthy habits such as smoking, and also a chance to continue a healthier lifestyle beyond Ramadhan.
The daily fast is traditionally broken at sunset with a sip of water and dates (Iftar), followed by a large evening feast. Some people tend to devour a lot of food after many long hours of fasting.
Eating these large nighty feasts may be viewed as a type of binge eating that may put these people at risk of aggravation or developing complications of the underlying disease like diabetes, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal disease.
Since personal beliefs affect patients' health behaviours and adherence to treatments, it is vital to learn how fasting can affect patients' health, especially those with chronic medical conditions, and how one can achieve safe fasting.
EXEMPTION FROM FASTING
There are several justifications for not fasting during Ramadhan. These include prepubertal children, women during their menstrual period, pregnancy, postpartum period or breastfeeding, travellers, the elderly, the mentally disabled, and the sick whose fasting will aggravate their condition.
However, many exempted patients with chronic medical conditions may still choose to fast, trusting their subjective assessments, and often discontinue their medications or alter treatment regimens without consulting their treating physicians.
Hence, serious complications may develop, such as hyperglycemia, dehydration, hypoglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, etc. Nevertheless, with careful support and advice, one can achieve successful health outcomes and safe fasting.
GENERAL ADVICE FOR ALL FASTING PATIENTS
A pre-Ramadhan medical assessment and education for all patients, who are inclined to fast, will help achieve safe fasting. Avoiding dehydration during fasting by drinking ample fluids between iftar and suhoor should be emphasized, especially when Ramadhan occurs in hot seasons.
In addition, one should maintain a well-balanced, healthy diet rich in fibre, and low in salt and glycemic index. People who like to exercise are encouraged to do so after iftar time. Although some individuals lose weight during Ramadhan fasting, regaining weight is commonly seen a few weeks after Ramadhan.
Therefore, individuals, especially those with pre-diabetes and metabolic syndrome, should be encouraged to have structured and consistent lifestyle changes to avoid rapid weight gain after Ramadhan.
Ramadhan FAST AND DIABETES PATIENTS
There are some 90 million Muslims who have diabetes worldwide, and it is estimated that almost 80% of Muslims with Type 2 diabetes would fast during Ramadhan. Therefore it is essential to know the management of fasting diabetic patients.
There are comprehensive guidelines by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and Diabetes And Ramadhan (DAR) International Alliance on approaching fasting patients with diabetes.
The IDF-DAR guidelines classify diabetic patients into three categories: a) very high-risk patients who must not fast at all; b) high-risk patients who should not fast; and c) moderate or low-risk patients whose diabetes is well controlled and who can fast (Fig1).
Diabetic patients have to be counselled on the warning signs of hypoglycemia and what should be done if any of them occurs. Furthermore, all diabetic patients should eat a healthy balanced diet in two or three small meals rather than one large meal to avoid post meal hyperglycemia.
Ramadhan FAST AND CARDIOVASCULAR PATIENTS
It is safe for patients with controlled hypertension to fast. While long-acting antihypertensive medications are preferred (taken at the iftar or suhoor meals), diuretics like thiazides are not recommended, especially during summer. It is also important to maintain a low-salt, low-fat diet.
Patients who take oral anticoagulants like warfarin can continue their treatment without the fear of developing adverse outcomes. Noncompliant patients, those with uncontrolled hypertension, unstable angina, decompensated heart failure, recent cardiac intervention or recent myocardial infarction or surgery, should follow the medical advice regarding fasting.
Patients with high cholesterol and lipid levels should eat a healthy low-fat (both saturated and trans-fat) diet. Those on a stable dose of statin drugs may continue taking their medication during Ramadhan. In contrast, newly prescribed statins may not be recommended as their side effects may negatively affect the fast.
Ramadhan FAST AND GASTROINTESTINAL HEALTH
Symptoms of dyspepsia, including bloating, indigestion, and heartburn, are common in fasting patients, especially those who practice unhealthy eating practices, such as excessive eating during iftar or suhoor meals.
Eat moderately and avoid foods that can trigger these symptoms.Patients with active peptic ulcers shouldn't fast because of their higher probability of developing complications.
On the other hand, patients with inactive peptic ulcers can fast while using proton pump inhibitors between iftar and suhoor.
Ramadhan FAST, AND PATIENTS WITH KIDNEY DISEASES
Fluid restriction and possible dehydration during fasting hours in Ramadhan may cause deterioration in patients with CKD. Therefore, a careful assessment and continuous monitoring of the kidney function is performed before and during Ramadhan to determine the ability of these patients to fast.
Patients who have alarming symptoms or significant changes in kidney function should not fast.In addition, it is important to drink adequate water during non fasting hours in Ramadhan (i.e., between iftar and the suhoor) to reduce the risk of developing renal colic (in patients with kidney stones), especially in hot seasons.
Also, one needs to limit the consumption of proteins, vitamin C, sodium, and high-oxalate food like spinach, bran flakes, potato chips, French fries and nuts, etc.
CONCLUSION
Fasting during Ramadhan can affect Muslim patients' health and disease management.
Therefore, it is imperative to be familiar with the basics of fasting, exemptions from Ramadhan fasting, treatments and procedures that undermine fasting, and the effects of fasting on managing patients with diabetes, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, renal, and other common diseases.
The author is Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.
