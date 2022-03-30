Rampant Fiction: An Imperilment!

Imagination yields art. Art has its variations and one such variation is fiction. More than the other forms of art, the e-generation has a penchant for the re-enactment of life itself with the histrionic display of the varied layers of human nature.

This predilection partly stems from the exponential dependency of people on their modern-day appendages, the cell phones. There were times when the denotation of fiction was clear – a creative invention that set it opposite to fact. The evolution of fiction rendered it connotative, so much so that fact began to be seen as synonymous with fiction.

As fiction spread its enormous wings, it was welcomed by a warm reception. From history to science, life on earth to life beyond it, banal to novel, concrete to metaphysical, fiction surpassed all thematic boundaries.

This was a final sabotage to the era when books were looked at as the ‘go to’ entities for seeking knowledge. As a consequence, facts began to be looked for in fiction.