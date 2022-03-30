Rampant Fiction: An Imperilment!

Imagination rules the world! While reality keeps one grounded and circumscribed, imagination, with its capacious wings enables one to fly high and far. The fathomless powers of imagination can turn life’s oddities to conformity, disarray to order, cacophony to music.
This is how we all must have been at once in our life taken aback by the mere perfection of a society when coming across 16th century philosopher and statesman Thomas More’s Utopia, wishing every inch to be a part of it and perhaps equally aghast at watching the Jurassic Park series and breathing a sigh of relief for not belonging to an era where we could serve as delicious food to the behemoth reptiles.
Imagination yields art. Art has its variations and one such variation is fiction. More than the other forms of art, the e-generation has a penchant for the re-enactment of life itself with the histrionic display of the varied layers of human nature.
This predilection partly stems from the exponential dependency of people on their modern-day appendages, the cell phones. There were times when the denotation of fiction was clear – a creative invention that set it opposite to fact. The evolution of fiction rendered it connotative, so much so that fact began to be seen as synonymous with fiction.
As fiction spread its enormous wings, it was welcomed by a warm reception. From history to science, life on earth to life beyond it, banal to novel, concrete to metaphysical, fiction surpassed all thematic boundaries.
This was a final sabotage to the era when books were looked at as the ‘go to’ entities for seeking knowledge. As a consequence, facts began to be looked for in fiction.
In 2009, the world witnessed a ruckus regarding the final apocalypse. This had emanated from the release of a movie titled as “2012” which was based on the ancient Mayan phenomenon that December 21, 2012 on their calendar is end of the world but pronounced the same idea through tongue-in-cheek science for a greater impact.
The movie featured how the planet would be destroyed by solar flares and leave all the people dead, except those who would make it to the gigantic arks in the secret mountains of Himalayas in China, built as part of an initiative of the leaders of big countries to ensure humanity’s survival.
The movie unleashed two hours of cataclysmic events hammering the earth relentlessly. But the real debacle followed when people actually started believing that the movie was but a glimpse of the future. The apocalyptic anxiety was reassuringly dispiriting for the entire world community.
Moreover, this coincided with the peak of the Great Recession and from the prism of personal existence, I don’t deem it so wrong as to equate the two scenarios even if the thread connecting them is loosely tucked. Nevertheless, when the world emerged unscathed in the year 2012, all the claims, warnings and prognostications pertaining to it boiled down to nothing.
The theory of Global Doomsday proved out to be a hoax, but 2012ology had already got its job done making people lost in alarums and excursions for a period of three whole years.
Analogous to this, when COVID-19 began tightening its grip on the globe, many a cinema lover resorted to the movie Contagion(2011) depicting a similar story of a virus outbreak in Hong Kong that eventually overshadows the entire world. People started drawing similarities between the movie plot and the different facets of the ongoing pandemic.
Google searches with the film’s name skyrocketed. While the movie only showcased the plausible outbreak of a virus, the real pandemic compelled some to assume it as some sort of a prophecy.
The caption of the movie read ‘Nothing spreads like fear’ and so it happened. Once the masses started equating the movie with the pandemic, the hysteria trebled, for the imaginary Contagion disease in the movie killed over 20% of those infected, a magnitude which was beyond the estimated 2% or so death rate in the current outbreak.
In the afore-mentioned instances of two pieces of fiction causing the kind of kerfuffle that they did, one possibility can be ruled out – that fiction operates on myriad levels of human personality.
For decades altogether, works of fiction usually included light and fun reading supplemented by knowledge and moral instruction. But, as the mass media increased its stronghold, fiction started manifesting more through the broadcast media platform than books.
The power of fiction surpassed the level of mere entertainment. Keith Oatley, a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Applied Psychology at the University of Toronto, Canada, and a published novelist, describes the fiction stories as elements that tap into our emotions, and whose effects can often have more impact than non-fiction.
Thus, given the level of efficacy fiction has achieved through broadcast media, it has acquired the tendency to overhaul the emotion, cognition and behaviour of people. Nowadays, fiction tends to create such constructs that eventually end up in the development of ideologies.
More precisely, shaping of stereotypes seems to be an integral part of producing fiction. In the process of doing so, the otherwise distinct boundaries of fact and fiction become quite blurred where reality itself ends up being the victim.
This inflated vision of fiction that perverts the truth leaves people with a distorted perception of reality. Strong stereotypical notions have lately been inculcated in the masses over the past decade only by virtue of an uncontrolled fiction.
These notions have the tendency to plague the societal interests and incite communal hatred.
The psychological prowess of fiction in broadcast media is thus difficult to ignore and equally important to acknowledge. This puts the producer of fiction in a tight spot. Whatever a work of fiction may be, a careful delineation of theme is pivotal.
Fiction can change people’s opinions on specific issues and affect more stable constructs. As such, if it goes unchecked at multiple levels of operation, then it may bring about serious repercussions which may tell upon the entire world community in more ways than we can imagine.
Rampant fiction will render us as passive recipients and eventually lead us into a state of organized pandemonium.
