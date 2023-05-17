Ranajit Guha- The Voice of Subaltern

There was a time we would just define history merely as happenings in the past and it got subsumed into our public consciousness. The sources of historical knowledge would simply be classified into archival, documented and some other historic-ethno practices. This brand of historiography was mostly prominent in South Asia and was prevalent in West as well.

The world war second was ensuing, famine had gripped Bengal and communal violence was at its peak. These events on the other side were leading to new wave in Historiography mostly in South Asia and its ripples would later spread throughout the world.

The main face behind this brand of 'new history' was Ranajit Guha. He bid adieu to this world on 28th April while celebrating his centenary year in previous year.

Born in West Bengal, Ranajit was faced with immediate political and historical events which needed reinterpretation and reimagining on the lines of axiomatic sense rather through the prism of imperial markers. The raft of evidence points to the history being written from the perspective of 'dominant' while the formidable and primary agency is being divorced out from the reality.

Ranajit initially influenced by Marxist historians in India attempted to engage with Gramsci and Hegel in building the historical consciousness that represented the common masses.

Later on, he would delve into the study of 'structures' based on time-space and voices of the subaltern by infusing the methods derived from Foucualt, Geertz, Levi Strauss etc.

This new and intersectional brand of history was termed as subaltern historiography. The prevalent ‘elitist historiography’ had divided the historical subjects into the two different set of ideas while having 'ideology of the peasant and ideology of dominant' basis. The time was to debunk and dismantle the drawbacks and define different methods in historical knowledge and writing. The subaltern interchangeably would mean 'history from below'. The main events that made subaltern studies more prominent in India were the Chauri Chaura incident study by Shahid Amin and peasant rebellion.

Ranajit gave emphasis on rejecting the individuation practice of atomising historical facts while giving stress on collective agency in crowd and riot study.

This insurgent consciousness was one of the fascinating concepts that took departure from the regular code of history-writing and stressed on the collective consciousness while giving voice to every person involved in demanding their rights and reclaiming their voice.

The Subaltern group then became more wide which had some brilliant faces or interlopers as they would call themselves including Partha Chatterje, Shahid Amin, Gyan Prakash, Gyatri Spavik, Dipesh Chakraborty etc.

The writings in the form of ‘Volumes of Subaltern Studies’ became the main document of writing the events while acknowledging the agency and deconstructing the structures as well. The dexterity of Ranajit can be gauged from the fact his conversation would start from Manu to investigating torture studies in the same breath.