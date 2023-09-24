Re-discovering history with scientific approach

During my stay in Jammu and Kashmir’s largest and oldest museum at Srinagar and in my archaeological survey travels, I came across certain very interesting archaeological and numismatic evidences of several ancient foreign tribes in my this land of Jammu and Kashmir, these included the archaeological artifacts, ancient coins and architectural influences.

In SPS museum at Srinagar I could get easy access to its housed numismatic and archaeological collections, besides its manuscripts collection. I also got chance to study various old administrative reports and travelogues put forth by the European missionaries on states archaeological and architectural explorations. In this historic museum I came across ancient silver and copper coins of ancient Seleucids, Greeks, Bactrin-Greeks, Indo-Greeks, Indo -Scythians, Indo-Parthians, Kushans, Roman, Byzantine Kidras and Hun Empires. I also observed various interesting features of ancient Hellenistic art on ancient terracotta tiles and sculptures of this museum.

In my archaeological travels I keenly observed the remains of massive stone built monuments at Martand, Avantipura, Narasthan in south Kashmir and Parihaspura, Pattan and Bunyar in north Kashmir and found few very interesting and highly skilled architectural features which almost looked the imitation of ancient Roman and Grecian architectural styles, mostly in terms of its massiveness and well finished columns.

I also studied the numismatic, archaeological and architectural travelogues and reports of European missionaries particularly of Alexander Cunningham, W. H. Nicholls, Treback, Aural stein, Fedric Dew and W R Lawrance and could find in their reports the mention of the external architectural influences on ancient monuments of Kashmir. I could little bit understand the architectural styles of ancient monuments of Kashmir. I also consulted few numismatic catalogues of British museum, Indian museum Kolkatta, Punjab Museum Lahore and a list of coins and medals of SPS Museum by G. B. Bleazby which helped me in identification and deciphering the ancient Roman, Byzantine, Seleucids, Greek, Scythian, Parthian, and kushan coins.