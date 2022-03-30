READ THE PASSAGE | April is the cruellest month

It was around Cady’s first Christmas, when she was five months old, that Paul’s cancer began to resist the third-line drugs recommended after Tarceva and then chemotherapy had stopped working.

Cady tried her first solid food during that holiday season, snug in candy-cane-striped pajamas, gumming mashed yams as family gathered at Paul’s childhood home in Kingman, Arizona, the house aglow with candles and chatter.

His strength waned over the following months, but we continued to experience joyful moments, even in the midst of our sorrow. We hosted cozy dinner parties, held each other at night, and delighted in our daughter’s bright eyes and calm nature.

And, of course, Paul wrote, reclining in his armchair, wrapped in a warm fleece blanket. In his final months, he was singularly focused on finishing this book.