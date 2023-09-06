Read the Passage | Can a computer have a mind?

We have long been accustomed to machinery which easily out-performs us in physical ways. That causes us no distress. On the contrary, we are only too pleased to have devices which regularly propel us at great speeds across the ground – a good five times as fast as the swiftest human athlete – or that can dig holes or demolish unwanted structures at rates which would put teams of dozens of men to shame.

We are even more delighted to have machines that can enable us physically to do things we have never been able to do before: they can lift us into the sky and deposit us at the other side of an ocean in a matter of hours.

These achievements do not worry our pride. But to be able to think – that has been a very human prerogative. It has, after all, been that ability to think which, when translated to physical terms, has enabled us to transcend our physical limitations and which has seemed to set us above our fellow creatures in achievement.