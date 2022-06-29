READ THE PASSAGE | For the Good of All

Grandpa had a fierce sense of family, taking great interest in all his children’s activities and encouraging their engagement with the world. The dinner table was a forum for discussion and sometimes heated debate.

Prior to supper he gave his children research assignments—Algerian independence, for example, or socialism. Then he goaded his children into lively disputes to satisfy himself that they had both brains and backbone.

Uncle Jack’s best friend, Lem Billings, a frequent visitor at the house, told me how Grandpa often took extreme positions to incite his offspring—boys and girls—to argue and defend their points of view.