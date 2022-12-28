READ THE PASSAGE | Hard Conversations

Traveling abroad sometime afterward, I fell into a conversation with two doctors from Uganda and a writer from South Africa. I told them about Sara’s case and asked what they thought should have been done for her. To their eyes, the choices we offered her seemed extravagant.

Most people with terminal illness in their countries would never have come to the hospital, they said. Those who did would neither expect nor tolerate the extremes of multiple chemotherapy regimens, last-ditch surgical procedures, experimental therapies—when the problem’s ultimate outcome was so dismally clear. And the health system wouldn’t have the money for it.

But then they couldn’t help but talk about their own experiences, and their tales sounded familiar: a grandparent put on life support against his wishes, a relative with incurable liver cancer who died in the hospital on an experimental treatment, a brother-in-law with a terminal brain tumor who nonetheless endured endless cycles of chemotherapy that had no effect except to cut him down further and further.