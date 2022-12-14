READ THE PASSAGE | Karl Jaspers: Citizen of the World?

Nobody can be a citizen of the world as he is the citizen of his country. Jaspers, in his Origin and Goal of History (1953), discusses extensively the implications of a world state and a world empire.

No matter what form a world government with centralized power over the whole globe might assume, the very notion of one sovereign force ruling the whole earth, holding the monopoly of all means of violence, unchecked and uncontrolled by other sovereign powers, is not only a forbidding nightmare of tyranny, it would be the end of all political life as we know it.

Political concepts are based on plurality, diversity, and mutual limitations. A citizen is by definition a citizen among citizens of a country among countries. His rights and duties must be defined and limited, not only by those of his fellow citizens, but also by the boundaries of a territory.