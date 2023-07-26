Read the passage | The Challenge of New Technologies

Silicon Valley and the advances in technology associated with it have become symbolic of American innovation and entrepreneurship. Larger-than-life figures like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg brought products to consumers around the world—products that they love and which make it possible for us to connect better with each other. Intel has produced chips that make our products “think” faster—do calculations faster—than the best brains in the world. Artificial intelligence (AI) can now beat humans not only in simple games like chess, but in more complicated ones like Go, where the number of possible moves is greater than the atoms in the universe.1 Bill Gates, it would seem, illustrates the best of the American spirit—having accumulated an estimated $135 billion, he began givi“ing massive amounts to charity, as he used his energies to fight diseases around the world and attempted to improve education in the United States.

And yet, for all these virtues, there is a darker side to all of these advances. They create legitimate concerns about job loss. Further, the new industries are prone to numerous abuses, from market power, to invasions of privacy, to political manipulation.