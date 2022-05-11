READ THE PASSAGE | The Nature of Normal Science

In its established usage, a paradigm is an accepted model or pattern, and that aspect of its meaning has enabled me, lacking a better word, to appropriate ‘paradigm’ here. But it will shortly be clear that the sense of ‘model’ and ‘pattern’ that permits the appropriation is not quite the one usual in defining ‘paradigm.’

In grammar, for example, ‘amo, amas, amat’ is a paradigm because it displays the pattern to be used in conjugating a large number of other Latin verbs, e.g., in producing ‘laudo, laudas, laudat.’

In this standard application, the paradigm functions by permitting the replication of examples any one of which could in principle serve to replace it. In a science, on the other hand, a paradigm is rarely an object for replication.

Instead, like an accepted judicial decision in the common law, it is an object for further articulation and specification under new or more stringent conditions.