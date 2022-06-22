READ THE PASSAGE | What are we working for “at Eternity’s Gate”?

In my Bronx working class neighbourhood I saw people streaming to the subway in the mornings for their rides “into the city” and their forlorn trundles home in the evenings. It depressed me.

Yet I knew the goal was to “make it” and move away as one moved “up,” something that many did. I wondered why, when some people had options, they rarely considered the moral nature of the jobs they pursued.

And why did they not also consider the cost in life (time lost) in their occupations? Were money, status, and security the deciding factors in their choices? Was living reserved for weekends and vacations?

I gradually realised that some people, by dint of family encouragement and schooling, had opportunities that others never received. For the unlucky ones, work would remain a life of toil and woe in which the search for meaning in their jobs was often elusive.

Studs Terkel, in the introduction to his wonderful book of interviews, Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, puts it this way: