Reading Pablo Neruda

A decade after, fortunately, I have been blessed with an opportunity to teach graduation students yet another poem of Neruda ‘Oh Earth, Wait for me’, though a poem with something novel to decipher, however reader may not run away without finding love in it. For an emotional reader, Neruda’s poetry is the best choice.

Since emotions are non verbal, an artist has to know the inner workings of his/her feelings and their expressions in different ways, as have been argued by Gawda et. al in their research paper. And for sure, Neruda is the best to ink the same. Sometimes his poetry may make you cry, however, sometime it will make you live.

His love poetry is amalgamation of tenderness, melancholic, breathtaking and passionate gaps. One could argue that Neruda is the best poet of his generation. In ‘Tonight I can write the Saddest Lines’ the feeling of loneliness leads speaker of the poem to immense sadness.

While reading in between the lines the sorrow doesn’t diminish, nevertheless intensifies as you read. While tossing and turning in bed unable to feel comfortable or sleep it tortures the speaker, makes him to cry, ‘love is so short, forgetting is so long’. This is just one example; one could find a number of other poems to substantiate the argument.

Reading his poetry offers the emotionally suffered lovers a balm. Neruda explores love in many forms and stages. He writes about love that have been lost, loves that replace solitude, and loves that haunt lovers forever as he writes, “immense night, still more immense without you”. In these poems, Neruda sees the entire world in terms of the beloved as at another place he writes, “Here I love you. In the dark pines the wind disentangles itself”.