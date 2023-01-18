Reading Rahi on Life’s Mystery and Quest

A magic realism suffuses his work. What distinguishes Rahi and postmodern poets in general from more mystically informed Persian/Kashmiri mystic poets is acute sense of frustration and failure in enjoying life and its joys to hilt due to transience of life. Bedil, in contrast, has found his salvation in the interior life and doesn’t hanker for what can’t be granted by the order of the worlds.

Rahi is poet because he wants to live. Meaning of life if any is in writing poetry. Rahi has stated this theme at many places. One recalls Bedil again for making the point about holy vocation of poet in Holderlin and Rahi. Writing is an act to bridge the gulf between himself and the Beyond. Bedil has proposed an “answer” to nihilism by suggesting circumambulating the kaaba of text and text within texts until one is consumed by this created word and world that ceaselessly seems to recede and created anew.

A text, even if it is entirely full of meaning, can be edited or added to: Silence/ Is a text from which one cannot pick and choose (S. R. Faruqi’ s trans.).

Silence is the answer that Rahi also proposes in this poem and elsewhere as well. Silence tastes heavenly and resolves all questions including the question of immortality and reconciles one to life in all its hues including its seeming transience and death. Since Rahi was fascinated by mystic poets but couldn’t fully embrace their detachment and participation in the higher rhythms of Life/Spirit contributing to more melancholic tone of his major poems. Rahi was closer to “secular” mysticism of major modern writers and, like Beckett, couldn’t witness or actualize, for himself, the glory of a mystic.

Rahi like great Persian poets such as Hafiz and Bedil doesn’t trade in any grand vision or narrative of Truth. Neither does he claim to have found his Love. God remains somewhat of an enigma as does Meaning/Heaven.

Rahi’s seeming skepticism about final questions such as existence of God or life after death may be understood in terms that such mystic philosophers as Bedil and Khayam, or Bugbie and Wittgenstein have proposed. Rahi’s religion is an approximation of Rumi’s religion – as was, self avowedly, Faiz’s.

Few know that prophets don’t claim (discursive) knowledge of things high but emphasize mystery and humility and that “man has been given but little knowledge. Philosophy also doesn’t claim to know wisdom but seeks to prepare one for love of wisdom. Here is how Heschel sums up what the Biblical prophets declared.“I said, I will be wise, but it was far from me. That which is, is far off and deep, exceedingly deep. Who can find it out ?” (7 :23-24) . “Wisdom is beyond our reach. We are unable to attain insight into the ultimate meaning and purpose of things. Man does not know the thoughts of his own mind nor is he able to understand the meaning of his own dreams (see Daniel 2 :27) .”Beware lest we say, we have found wisdom” (Job 32 : 13). “They who travel in pursuit of wisdom, walk only in a circle ; and after all their labor, at last return to their pristine ignorance.”

Now read Rahi: “The illusory goal, / Dark jungle of evening, / Steps into nowhere, / This is the dilemma, this the agony of life.”