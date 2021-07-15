Reading the others side of history

As the noose was slipped over his neck, Adolf Eichmann spoke his last words, ‘We will meet again...I have lived, believing in God...I obeyed the laws of war and was loyal to my flag...’

For a Nazi war criminal – the words sound too heroic. But, therein lies a lesson, history teaches us so well – What is considered to be accepted reality or even self-evident truth, may have been heavily contested in the past, to the point of self-delusion.

Let us travel a couple of centuries back to the American Civil War – One realises that the brutality of slavery was not as evident, as it may seem today. James Thornwell; a preacher and writer, one among many apologetics, wrote:

‘The parties in the conflict are not merely abolitionists and slaveholders. They are atheists, socialists, communists, red republicans, Jacobins on the one side, and friends of order and regulated freedom on the other.’

Slavery, he gently equated with ‘order and regulated freedom’.

A longer journey to Greece – one of the wisest men known - Aristotle, begins his ‘Politics’ with the defence of slavery – In the First Book itself – he states:

‘The lower sort are by nature slaves and it is better for them as for all inferiors that they should be under the rule of the master.’

Comparing slaves with animals, his wisdom spills over, ‘use made of slaves and of tame animals is not very different.’

With economic condescension he grants, ‘some men are by nature free and others slaves, and for these latter slavery is both expedient and right’.