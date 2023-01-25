Reading The Quran Speaks to You

ABDUR RAHEEM KIDWAI (b. 1956) from Aligarh Muslim University is an English Professor by profession and a writer (among others) on Islam, Qur’anic Studies, and English Translations of the Qur’an. For his enormous and significant contribution to this genre of scholarship, he is rightly described as a “versatile scholar in academia” whose “academic credentials and familial tradition have immensely enriched emerging trends of Islamic scholarship”.

Some of his major works in the field of Qur’anic Studies, especially in the genre of introducing Quran to the general readership, include: The Qur’an: Essential Teachings (2005); Daily Wisdom: Selections from the Holy Qur’an (2011); 365 Selections from the Holy Qur’an (2014); and (the latest one) The Quran Speaks to You (2022).

All these works are addressed to Muslims with no or little knowledge of Arabic and to the (non-Muslim) English readership. They are written with the objective of highlighting and disseminating the universal message of the Quran—and a new addition to this literature is the book under review: The Quran Speaks to You.