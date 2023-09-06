Reading the stories of an artist

Why do we write? The answer is in the counter-question: why do we live? Who knows why life draws us into the whirlpool of its own love? We consent to live by choosing to forget we live, by distancing ourselves from it, by choosing to be artists.

Creative writing is a vocation and constitutes redemptive act. Art is what beautifies life, what gives it a magical flavor and enchants it. Life is a mystery and it is best lived and not interrogated.

We don’t find any answers to its conundrums but find our salvation in dissolving in its flow and mystery. Mehde’s work embodies these vivifying insights in a way that we overcome alienation and despair as we find ourselves to be the world and become one with its sun and shade, beauty and majesty.