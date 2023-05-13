Recognition to Prevention | Lung Diseases Affecting the Heart in Elderly

Problems of bronchitis and chronic cough are seen frequently in our elderly population, though younger population is not immune from This can affect the heart and in advanced cases lead to heart failure which can progress to severe desaturation of blood with oximeter showing saturation as low as 60 to 65%, which is dangerously low and can be fatal if not managed with oxygen treatment using a mask or nasal prongs. The lips, tongue and nail beds often become blue.

How does lung disease affect the heart?

The teamwork of the heart and lungs ensures that the body has a constant supply of oxygen for metabolic activities and that the major waste product of metabolism, carbon dioxide, is continuously removed. This occurs through the circulation of lungs, with the heart supplying blood that has moved through the body to the lungs. The heart and lungs work together to deliver oxygen to and remove carbon dioxide from the body’s tissues.

When you inhale, oxygen enters the blood via little sacs in the lungs called alveoli. The oxygenated blood travels through the pulmonary veins to the left side of the heart, where it is pumped throughout the body. The deoxygenated blood then returns to the right side of the heart and is pumped through the pulmonary arteries to the lungs. When you exhale, carbon dioxide exits your body and the cycle starts again.

But this process can go wrong in people with lung diseases. Low oxygen levels in the alveoli cause the arteries of the lungs to constrict (narrow) and the normally low pressure in the arteries to rise. If the pressure in the pulmonary arteries rises to a sufficiently high level, a condition called secondary pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in lung arteries) develops. In pulmonary hypertension, the right side of the heart must work harder to push blood through the pulmonary arteries into the lungs. Over time, the heart’s right ventricle becomes thick and enlarged and the heart’s pumping action may deteriorate. The result of this damage may be heart failure. Heart failure because of lung diseases is also called “Cor Pulmonale”. This is often due to chronic lung problems and is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality and needs vigil and timely management. The consequences are very serious with a very high mortality.