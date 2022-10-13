Redefining University Education in light of NEP 2020

They will show a sense of responsibility only to the extent that they are convinced of the worthiness of the goals they pursue. If they are regarded by their teachers as creative individuals they will, in turn, provide the power which will energize the social machinery.

The failure or success of a university should, therefore, be judged by the extent to which it releases the energies of youth for a creative and useful life. The struggle against evil is incessant and formidable.

When we find that in spite of our sincere efforts, the forces of evil are becoming more powerful, the best of us may lose courage. There are occasions when we feel forlorn, but these are the moments which test our strength.

If we have developed sufficient resources, we can always fall back on them in times of crisis and draw strength and inspiration from them. At the university there are opportunities to develop the inner resources and vision which enable one to face difficulties with fortitude, to remain calm and unperturbed in sorrow and suffering, to maintain mental poise when faced with failure and frustration, to exercise self-restraint when there are temptations, and to pursue one’s goal with tenacity.

It is the privilege of man alone in all God’s creation to tap his inner resources when there is no light in the outside world. These inner resources cannot be developed all of a sudden. We have to cultivate them early in life as cultivate our body and muscles.

Both knowledge and goodness must be pursued simultaneously, since the former without the latter is dangerous just as the latter without the former is ineffective. While you are in the temple of learning you have not only to pay obeisance to the goddess of learning but also to offer sacrifice at the altar of the goddess of goodness.

The human race has taken thousands of years to reach the present stage of civilization. The beast in man is still alive and raises its monstrous head again and again with a threat to destroy the civilization. In the short span of life our generation has not only to consolidate the gains of thousands of years but with vision and strength of character we have to take civilization one step further.

If you allow the beast in you to overpower us and indulge in passions and activities which degrade human nature the process of civilization will come to a halt and we will delay the dawn of a new era in which man will be nearer to God than to nature. The choice is ours; but do not forget that the stakes are high.

If the universities throw a searchlight inwards, they will find that the depersonalization of the relationship between students and faculty members is an important factor which is responsible for the present unrest.