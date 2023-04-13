Rediscovering the glazed tiles of Madine Sahib

In the decorative art Gallery of a museum at Srinagar I could see several multicolored pieces of glazed tiles, although very much irregular in shape and size, but the shine of the glaze looked so clear as if these have been removed from their workshop just hours back.

But this was not the reality, in fact these pieces dated back to hundreds of years and had been actually some time back recovered from the historic mosque and tomb of Syed Mohammad Madni (RA) at Madine Sahib Hawal, Srinagar.

This well preserved historic and spiritual site is famous not only for its wonderful architecture, but for its unique tile work, which is hardly seen anywhere on any of the shrines of this land.

Its tile work is considered as one of the unique examples of this art and it is not seen anywhere else in Kashmir or Indian sub-continent for that matter. These tiles were laid on walls and on entrance of this tomb and depicted various floral and mythical scenes, which were quite unique in their theme and presentation.

It was first time in 1905, that a European archaeologist W. H. Nicholls (1865-1949), during his pioneering study of Muslim architecture in Kashmir, was the first to notice the uniqueness of the art of this building among all the Muslim monuments in India.

The mosque had glazed tiles of a kind unlike any other building in India and some tiles were painted a mystical beast not seen anywhere on any other mosque in India. The beast could be seen in the tile work on left spandrel of arch at entrance.

While providing the description of various scenes depicted on its tile work, Nicholls wrote in his report: