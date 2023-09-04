Rediscovering Unsung Teachers

We all have a beloved school teacher. But have you ever tried to see if you can find teachers to let them know how much their guidance meant to you? If you haven’t, you really should! Let me share a case study which will serve as a prick to reconnect with our roots. As she stood in front of her 5th-grade class on the very first day of school she looked at her students and said that she loved them all the same.

However, that was impossible because there in the back row, drooping in his seat, was a little boy named Ibrahim. Mrs. Usha Kaul had watched Ibrahim the year before and noticed that he did not play well with the other children, that his clothes were messy and that he needed a bath. At the school where Mrs. Usha taught, she was required to review each child’s past records and she put Ibrahim’s off until last.

However, when she reviewed his cumulative record card she was shocked. Ibrahim’s first-grade teacher wrote, ‘Ibrahim is a creative child with a happy go lucky nature. He does his school work neatly and is well mannered, he is a joy to be around.

His second-grade teacher wrote, ‘Ibrahim is an excellent student, well-liked by his classmates, but he is troubled because his mother has a terminal illness and life at home must be a struggle.’ His third-grade teacher wrote, ‘His mother’s death has been hard on him.

He tries to do his best, but his father doesn’t show much interest, and his home life will soon affect him adversely if some tangible steps aren’t taken. Ibrahim’s fourth-grade teacher wrote, ‘Ibrahim is withdrawn and doesn’t show much interest in school activities. He remains isolated and experiences sudden emotional bursts.’