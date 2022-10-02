Regulating fee structure in private coaching centres

Over the years, the Valley of Kashmir particularly the Srinagar city has witnessed a mushrooming growth of private coaching centres across the length and breadth. In the last few years in particular, the Valley has got franchises of some top-notch coaching centres established in different states of the Country.

Besides the existing institutes, the advent of new coaching centres in the Valley has resulted in a paradigm shift of the formal schooling of the students.

As per the rough figures, there are around 630 private coaching centres in J&K providing private coaching for various national level competitive exams besides the coaching for classes 9th to 12th.

Besides the students who opt for private coaching for their high and higher secondary classes, around 15000 students opt for private coaching for competing in NEET, JEE and other national level exams.

Excluding the fee charged for the class 9th to 12th coaching, each student is charged more than Rs 50000 for the three months crash course offered by different coaching centres established in the Valley.

The amount goes beyond Rs 70000 to one lakh as well.

All these coaching centres provide coaching to the lakhs of students across Valley in absence of any regulatory mechanism vis-a-vis fee. With the result all these coaching charge the fee as per their sweet will.

No doubt, over the years, the J&K government has taken various initiatives in regulating the functioning of these coaching centres but the fee structure of these institutes always skips a mention in the government orders issued from time to time.

The fee regulatory mechanism is required in all these private coaching centres because it will provide a level playing field to all coaching centres to compete in the market and not resort to fleecing.

Further it will provide a level playing field to students also from poor backgrounds to study in better coaching centres.

The regulation of fee structure in private coaching centres has gone out of sight while the same issue in private schools hits the headlines every now and then.

The private schools always remain in news for giving a hike or fixing any particular fee structure for the students but at the same time the unregulated business of private coaching centres has gone unnoticed till now.

The crux is that there is no regulation or check from any competent authority on the fee structure fixed by these coaching centres as per their sweet will.