Rehman Rahi: A poet in destitute times

Prof. Rehman Rahi is a poet of multiple-shades, and multiple thoughts with varied expressions. For many, he is a westernized poet and for few, he was anti-tradition who ‘revolutionized’ the poetic thought of an agonized nation during the hard times.

Many say he was playing with words and for some, he used to play with thoughts but for all he was a poet, a critic and an academician caught in destitute times and only some realize that his inner man was fixed in the brouhaha used to goes off against every conscious voice in the background of destitute times, still, he proved himself as a compos mentis and expressed his thought and emotions artistically using almost all poetic devices to beautify his art of poetry.

Like his precursor Dina Nath Nadim, Rahi is a product of a progressive movement, he accepted the revolutionary influence of Marxist literary thought evident from his poetic collection Nawroz-e-saba but his power of imagination, evolving thought process, the art of assimilation, aesthetics, ironies, ambiguities, symbolism, and imagery painted his poems with shades of modernism, existentialism, and surrealism which evolved as a unique artistic format.

He didn’t beautify his art with one shade only, Rahi is not a poet of a single style, and one can catch different shades, styles, and dictions from Rahi’s art. If one associates him with westernized poetic art by citing his resembling poetic themes with western poets, if the theme of his poems like “Sooun Gaam” resembles Eliot’s “The Love Song of Prufrock”, if Rahi’s Nawroz-e-saba portrays progressive literary thought, then one can also feel the shades of Abhinavgupta’s “Anubhava-nivedana-stotra,” when he expresses his experiences in a poem like in Thoni Russ Sadaa. There are stances of bhairava mudrâ like in the poem Sona Lank. Sometimes Rahi abides by the descriptive technique as used in Abhinava’s sâmbhavî mudrâ.