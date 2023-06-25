Reiterating Determination to End Drug Abuse

International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. The existence of international days predates the establishment of the United Nations, but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool. On 7th December 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Each year the day is supported by individuals, communities, and various organizations all over the world.

This global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society. The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. It emphasizes the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn, better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) encourages individuals, non-profit organizations, the private sector and Member States to get involved in its social media campaign to mark this day and invites them to draw on the resources provided in the social media campaign package.