Remembering a covid-19 victim

Death's Authority – Non-negotiable, inexcusable. Two deaths. One Normal. One Abnormal. Normal via ageing – that slow imperceptible beat of Death, the beater at heart, silencing it to beat no more. This is normal death. Slow degeneration of elements within and without, not felt at all till the end. Painless or painful throughout till the destined last dose of pain descends on life to proclaim death. This final moment is well nigh despite the longevity a person is destined to celebrate. It is there in the hourglass. Abnormal Death is unnatural. But it has been imposing himself upon mankind from the very beginning. Cain killing Abel because God rejected malicious Cain’s offering, accepting Abel’s. Since then mankind has been witnessing Abnormal Death’s naked dance killing humans in enormous multitude. His operative mechanism is through accidents, natural calamities, epidemic, pandemic, ethnic cleansing, racial prejudice, conflict, war. Imagine Suffain – Ten thousand Muslims killed, some of them companions of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). 1258 sack of Baghdad, hundred year war between England and France, Spanish Armada, two World Wars, Sabra Shatila massacre, people killed in the conflict zones. All this is to the credit of Abnormal Death. God having nothing to do with it. Man gone astray, led astray from the straight path by the evil imperialism, nationalism, now ultra nationalism, greed and the desire to dominate. History is a house of sorrow. Whose flames to burn and kill are stoked by the so called developed countries in the name of peace. ‘They make a desolation and call it peace. Now this pandemic horror of Abnormal Death. Nobody knows where he alighted from. Bats, minks or Wuhan Lab. As if Corona Virus was doing lesser harm, Abnormal Death sent reinforcements to it in the form of British, South African, Brazilian mutants and to cause greater havoc black, white and yellow fungus. Poor Man! Multicolour Abnormal Death. Who knows we may have one poetically called Rainbow Virus- a fatal display of seven colours in unison. God save us! This Abnormal Death’s horrible sights of mass burials or cremations on TV Screens is causing pain deep down human psyche – dead bodies disposed off inhumanely. TV tamasha.

There is a Persian saying, ‘when people die in multitude it is a celebration.’ People now cope up with pandemic as a routine. As if insensitive to number of humans dying every day as to a routine. But when a family is hit, losing a dear one to covid as if to a lightning from a turbulent sky, it is a different story. It is GRIEF’S carnival. It is shooting poisonous arrows by Abnormal Death- merciless Authoritarian, shot at an unlucky family which might have lost a member- father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister. Or it could be all of them reducing pain to ground zero. Loss has no language else than cries, tears, lamentations. Our useless futile ways to recall the dead. Dead they are – ash, dust. They don’t speak. They are non-communicable.